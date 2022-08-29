Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.26.

Shares of CRM opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.83.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

