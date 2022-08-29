Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.26.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $165.23 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Salesforce by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

