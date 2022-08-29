Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Down 38.6% in August

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the July 31st total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SALM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

