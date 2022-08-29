Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Safran Price Performance

Shares of SAFRF stock traded down $2.79 on Monday, hitting $103.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.02. Safran has a twelve month low of $89.60 and a twelve month high of $142.17.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

