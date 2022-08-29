Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Insider Activity at Safeguard Scientifics

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 26,209 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,782.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 29,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,167.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 26,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $96,449.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 82,158 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

