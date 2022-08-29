SafeCapital (SCAP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.00

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $3,450.48 and approximately $25.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00155662 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.