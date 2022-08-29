Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 861 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $18,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Stericycle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Stericycle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SRCL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.91. 4,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

