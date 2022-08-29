Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 34,853 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 663,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,853 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 3.1% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $49,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:DHI traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $72.85. 67,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
