Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 30,866 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.1% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $106,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8,407.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.00. 813,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,225,750. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

