Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 1,776 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth $89,991,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $62,062,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,800 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 50.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,289,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,338,000 after acquiring an additional 764,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,931,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,711. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.54.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

