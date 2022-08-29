Sadoff Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 1.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $29,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in General Motors by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after buying an additional 2,025,813 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.90. 582,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,641,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

