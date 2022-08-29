Sadoff Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,784. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.