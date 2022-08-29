Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $73.43 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 4.7% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $73,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after acquiring an additional 227,519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,930,000 after acquiring an additional 162,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $2,070,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $85.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,430,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

