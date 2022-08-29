Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 44,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 155,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,167 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 43.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

WMT traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.17. 170,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,770,692. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $365.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

