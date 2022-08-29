Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.37. 5,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,495. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $90.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.70.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

