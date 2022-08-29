Rupiah Token (IDRT) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $11.64 million and approximately $110,120.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00131766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085618 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

IDRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,747,339,442 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

