Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Up 41.9% in August

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the July 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RWAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. 56,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $509.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 155.29%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,604 shares in the company, valued at $582,847. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $256,139,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 13.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 255,383 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $4,487,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,885,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their target price on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

