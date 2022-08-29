Ruffer LLP Sells 919,052 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ruffer LLP lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 919,052 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $25,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 119,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,199,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,907,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.5% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 174,045 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 51,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.07. 288,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,222,473. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

