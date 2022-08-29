Ruffer LLP Sells 440,446 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ruffer LLP lessened its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,446 shares during the period. Federated Hermes makes up about 2.0% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 2.67% of Federated Hermes worth $83,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 91,710 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,358,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 565,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,063,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,556,000 after purchasing an additional 109,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 538,115 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,048 shares of company stock worth $2,224,746 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.5 %

FHI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,909. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

