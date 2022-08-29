Ruffer LLP Sells 10,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ruffer LLP reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,446. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Up 1.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.06. 235,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,893,287. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $326.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

