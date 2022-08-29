Ruffer LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Ruffer LLP reduced its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710,600 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned 4.94% of eHealth worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 59.1% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

eHealth Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of EHTH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,618. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $189.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.27.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Stories

