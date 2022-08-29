Ruffer LLP Invests $41.01 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 511,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,010,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.92. The stock had a trading volume of 141,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

