Ruffer LLP Has $764,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 197,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.48. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $16.42.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.