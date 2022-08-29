Ruffer LLP Has $378.98 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ruffer LLP lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 279,007 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises approximately 8.9% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.50% of Cigna worth $378,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after acquiring an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.84. 35,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,855. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $293.96. The company has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

