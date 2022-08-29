Ruffer LLP Has $151.89 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 62,484 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 3.6% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $151,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $485.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,160. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $497.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

