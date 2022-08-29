Ruffer LLP Buys Shares of 35,000 Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.10% of Dril-Quip at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 100.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,265. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $819.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

