Ruffer LLP Acquires 122,652 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,652 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 1.2% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.05% of General Electric worth $51,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 30,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 102,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 57,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,248. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.