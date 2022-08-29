Rublix (RBLX) Reaches Market Cap of $485,256.99

Rublix (RBLX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Rublix has a total market cap of $485,256.99 and approximately $232.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rublix has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 828.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.47 or 0.02814747 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821040 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Rublix Profile
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.
