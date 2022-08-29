Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Short Interest Down 37.6% in August

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the July 31st total of 50,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of RBCN stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,903. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $17.74.
Rubicon Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
