Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Short Interest Down 37.6% in August

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the July 31st total of 50,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RBCN stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,903. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $17.74.

Rubicon Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Activity at Rubicon Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of Rubicon Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Rubicon Technology news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of Rubicon Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of Rubicon Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

