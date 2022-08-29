Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$148.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a C$153.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$143.71.

TSE RY opened at C$124.97 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$118.24 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$125.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$131.53. The company has a market cap of C$173.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8000006 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$746,222.21. In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,372.14. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,222.21. Insiders have sold a total of 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

