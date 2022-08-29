Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$141.00 at Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RY opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 679,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 54,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,400,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,689,000 after buying an additional 782,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,153,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,518,000 after buying an additional 772,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.