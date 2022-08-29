Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$141.00 at Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Rating) (TSE:RY) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RY opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 679,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 54,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,400,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,689,000 after buying an additional 782,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,153,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,518,000 after buying an additional 772,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

