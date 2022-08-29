Royal Bank of Canada Cuts GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $1.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.86.

Shares of GOCO opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.18. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $158.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. Analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

