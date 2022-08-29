Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $199.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $173.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.00.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

