Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €75.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 19th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a €71.30 ($72.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €42.41 ($43.28) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.48. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 12 month high of €134.95 ($137.70).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

