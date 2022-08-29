Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roth Ch Acquisition V

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCL. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter worth $148,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at $986,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at $4,930,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROCL remained flat at $9.92 on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

