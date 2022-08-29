Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Down 4.8% After Insider Selling

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) was down 4.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 11,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 663,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Specifically, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,170.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,170.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $73,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,099,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,675.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,120 shares of company stock valued at $475,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 2,110.83%. The company had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,135,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,706,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,870,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.