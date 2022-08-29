Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Up 44.5% in August

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the July 31st total of 157,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,853,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 395.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
