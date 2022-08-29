Robert W. Baird Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $500.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $477.83.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $411.47 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.