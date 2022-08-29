Ritocoin Price Tops $0.0000 (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ritocoin has a market cap of $68,846.16 and $4.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 830.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.68 or 0.02820934 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00820876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,716,927,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,704,552,479 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

