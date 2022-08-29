Ripio Credit Network Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $38,543.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00053650 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000223 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

