Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Down 37.4% in August

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the July 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTMVY. Bank of America upgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Investec upgraded Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 618 ($7.47) in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $655.60.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. 26,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,572. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.