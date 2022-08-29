Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Up 0.8 %

RMBI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. 5,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.77. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 23.28%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,184.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 130,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

