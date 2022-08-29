RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the July 31st total of 641,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 253,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $134.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

(Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.