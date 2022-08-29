Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Update

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 31st total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.
In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,941 shares of company stock valued at $376,347 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ RYTM traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 50,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,540. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.53.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
