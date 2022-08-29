Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Update

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 31st total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,941 shares of company stock valued at $376,347 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,256,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,445,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RYTM traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 50,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,540. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.53.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Recommended Stories

