Rhett D. Jordan Sells 1,200 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) EVP Rhett D. Jordan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,453.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

SMBK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.41. 17,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 95,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

