RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,067. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 million, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 9,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $61,094.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 521,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,196.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. State Street Corp increased its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

