Reviewing Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) & REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vicinity Motor and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A REE Automotive 2 0 2 0 2.00

REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 276.07%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.22 -$7.32 million ($0.45) -2.84 REE Automotive $10,000.00 37,446.20 -$505.33 million ($1.90) -0.62

This table compares Vicinity Motor and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vicinity Motor has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REE Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -77.99% -42.88% -27.28% REE Automotive N/A -216.18% -189.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Vicinity Motor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

