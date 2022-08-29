REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $11.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 2.06. REV Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.06 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.90%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 611.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 69,883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in REV Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REV Group

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Articles

