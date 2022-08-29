Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,135.0 days.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance
Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock remained flat at $192.75 during trading on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $156.00 and a twelve month high of $246.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.53.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
