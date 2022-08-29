Release Project Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $650,438.09 (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Release Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Release Project has a market cap of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001942 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000178 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Release Project Profile

Release Project (CRYPTO:REL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official website is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Release Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Release Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

